Blow to DP Ruto as Uasin Gishu elders endorse Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s bid for presidency has received a major boost after elders in Uasin Gishu County endorsed him.

In a function that was held at Sugoi on Saturday, the rural home of Deputy President William Ruto, the elders vowed to rally behind Moi and pledged to campaign for him in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Ernest Kirui, a member of Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders, lauded the Senator for his humility amid heated political discussions, adding he had demonstrated great leadership qualities.

“Don’t worry about those who are already insulting you even before the campaign period begins. We as elders know who the right leaders are, and we will make it known when the right time comes,” Kirui said as quoted by Standard.

The KANU chairman was hosted by renowned area businessman Sammy Kogo who is a long time friend of the Moi family.