Lawyer Wahome Thuku exposes Anne Waiguru and her husband badly; she is ‘dangerous’, dawa ya Ruto

By Wahome Thuku via Facebbok Verified Account

THIS WAIGURU ANNE

Last year I represented a CEC who Governor Mumbi Waiguru fired in the most irregular way, before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri. A CEC is a minister in a County Government.

Waiguru and her government were represented by the same lead counsel appearing for her before the Senate. I looked at the facts of teh case and the applicable law and I knew it would be a walk in the park for me.

In fact we only feared Waiguru could play monkey games with the case. And yes, I won straight up. Sorry, let say my client won. Lawyers have no business celebrating the victory of their clients, its their client’s case.

That is teh beauty with the profession, everyone get to win or lose depending on the case at hand. And once you win or lose, you move to the next.

But as I prepared for that case, I got to know so much abut this Waiguru Anne. Waiguru is a cocktail of many people rolled up in one. Waiguru the professional is a very straight woman. Waiguru the politician is a shrewd human.

For example, before appointing my client to the County Executive Committee, the two never knew each other, had never met. My client just applied for the job for which she was extremely qualified. Waiguru called her, interviewed her and she got the job. That’s the professional Waiguru.

Waiguru the politician is another story. For example after the swearing, Waiguru took all her ministers for an induction retreat and ordered all of them to sign undated, identical resignation letters. The plan was that if a minister ever refuses to resign, the governor would only insert a date on the letter.

Those who have worked with Waiguru can tell you she is very bright and hardworking. In two years she has done more than what the former governor did in five years. But Waiguru is capable of doing anything you hear her being accused of.

And so I have reasons to want Waiguru to go. But as said earlier, Waiguru shouldn’t be impeached on grounds of village gossips and bar talks. The people of Kirinyaga must be given back their Waiguru. They must live with her. If they decide to kick her out 2022, that will be another occasion.

From what I have described above, that is the Waiguru Waiguru they will lose.