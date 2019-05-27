Blogger Cosmo Choi destroys Luyha voters completely, spares Musalia

The Khalwales of this world and others who value their stomachs more than their brains must know that we luhyas are not the 1980s and 90s fools to be auctioned like bananas to the highest bidder in the political market. Long gone are the days when the masses would be hoodwinked with harambees and handouts. They can make western region their dance floor with their tanga tanga shenanigans for now. At least for now.

They can continue show casing their peculiar contempt of my community by continously categorizing us as an ignorant population whose level does not go beyond church harambees and hand outs. Come election day, we shall show them that we have out grown church harambees and handouts. They will be shocked that we are above that level.

We are thinking entrepreneurship, education, infrastructure, industry, innovation. They cant impoverish us by killing our sugar industry by flooding our market with imported sugar and expect us to be happy with church harambees and handouts. Church harambees and handouts CANNOT be the alternative to our sugar cane economy. We know that Machiavellian principle of ”make them poor so that they can depend on you”. Come election day, they will pay dearly for insulting our conscience.

For now, let them dance as we watch silently.