Blame Tanga Tanga team for your misfortunes Aisha, Dori warned against using negative sentiments on Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is not to blame for the woes facing Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa, a section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have said.

Speaking on Tuesday outside ODM offices in Kwale, former Matuga MP Hassan Mwanyora also county ODM chairperson said that the two leaders have no moral authority to blame Joho over their expulsion from the Party.

He said the two, who are facing a disciplinary action for associating themselves with Deputy President William Ruto, should carry their own cross and not accuse Joho, also deputy party leader of ODM.

He said that it is unfortunate for the leaders to back Ruto, who has been a thorn in the flesh of their party leader Raila Odinga.

The chairman insisted that the seconid term county boss had nothing to do with their tribulations, adding that the decision to expel them from ODM was reached because of their actions.

“We welcome the decision by the (ODM) National Executive Council to expel the two leaders for going against party rules. I don’t see why they should declare war against the governor (Joho)?” he said in part, as reported by the Daily Nation.

He also dared them to resign from their current positions if they feel aggrieved over the way they are being treated in the party. His sentiments were backed by Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Juma.