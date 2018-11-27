blame games, money greed spell doom for the Raila led NASA

Did the handshake welcome divorce into the troubled opposition? Well, after the March 9, 2018 handshake between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the opposition coalition started going weak. This saw Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula witness an ouster from senate’s minority leader seat, which was given to Siaya senator James Orengo.

This is when Wetang’ula came up with the terms, ” When a wolf wants to eat its children, it will first accuse them of smelling like goats. The divorce will be messy, noisy and it will have casualties…..”

A new vicious battle over the sharing of millions from political parties’ fund has again erupted, splitting the Nasa coalition, spelling doom for the troubled Opposition.

Each of the four NASA affiliate parties ANC, ODM, Wiper and Ford Kenya want a share of the money allocated from the Political Parties Fund and keep monthly contributions from their MPs.

But in a hard tackle against partners staking a claim to the Political Parties Fund, ODM yesterday said it owes ‘no other party any money’.

“Ford Kenya is a like a slay queen insulting the spouse and then expecting to be sent rent. ODM will not give Ford Kenya even a penny. Whatever they contributed to the NASA coalition has been negated by their propaganda and slaying [sinc] with Deputy President William Ruto,” said ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna

The Orange party accused Moses Wetang’ula’s party of trying to make good his threats of a ‘messy and nosy’ divorce from the coalition.

“Ford Kenya has no locus standi. The money belongs to ODM and it is the party which will decide what to do with it. There is nowhere it is agreed that we share money with anybody,” Sifuna insisted.

The claim to the fund comes hot on the heels of another coalition standoff over individual members’ contributions to NASA.

The parties have written to the National Assembly to stop members’ remittances to the NASA secretariat.

Each of the coalition’s MPs contributes Sh20,000 monthly, split in half between the parent parties and the secretariat. They have directed the whole amount to be channeled to affiliate parties’ accounts to run their affairs. After NASA breaking, which party do you think deserves leading as an opposition?