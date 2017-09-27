BIG QUESTION: Is This The Man Moses Kuria Ordered To ‘Shoot and Kill’ Raila During Anti-IEBC Demonstrations? Real or Fake?

Many Kenyans woke up to this trending photo of a police officer who seemingly is a true copy of a member of alleged Nairobi Business Community (said to be Mungiki) who was yesterday tasked with dealing with anti-IEBC riots along University way. Well, Moses Kuria had ordered Police to shoot and kill Raila if he ever dared storm IEBC offices to smoke out CEO Ezra Chiloba.
Now, the big questio is ; have Mungiki infiltrated the Police force? how save are even the Police officers?
Comments
Khalwaleist says
Moses Kuria us the link between Uhuru and the Mungiki. Uhuru is the indirect co-perpetrator of the Mungiki with the view to commiting crimes against humanity
Anonymous says
those are the jubilee foot criminal solders: mungiki come solders?
interesting development! they have business which is?
mynumber says
that man is really even a full will agree with me no need to question he is the one.look the face even with those clothes he resample, I think he was after nasa leaders,people look alike but that .I wonder.