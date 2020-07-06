Big loss to DP Ruto as campus desk-mate Amos Kinoti Gitobu succumbs to Covid-19

Nairobi businessman Amos Kinoti Gitobu succumbed to what is suspected to be covid-19 on Friday morning at Nairobi’s MP Shah hospital.

Mr Gitobu was a classmate and desk-mate of deputy president William Ruto at The University of Nairobi’s Chiromo campus where they both pursued a bachelor of science degree course.



After graduation Gitobu joined South African brewer -Castle Breweries limited as the head of sales, the company by then had large operations in Kenya with a brewing plant in Thika. He later moved to East African breweries and later set up his own business that focused mainly in construction and business solutions including logistics.

According to a family source, Gitobu complained of flu like symptoms, he checked himself at MP Shah hospital on Thursday evening, he developed breathing difficulties and succumbed in less than 24hours.

The late Gitobu’s body will be airlifted to Meru tomorrow, burial thereafter at his rural home in Imenti Central constituency, Meru county.

In Gitobu, the deputy president had a critical ally and a strong groundsman with a wide reach in Meru region. The late Gitobu played a critical role in the election and re-election of President Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 respectively. As at the time of publishing this piece, the DP had not reached out to the family.

Gitobu was a jovial man, full of life, he leaves behind a wife and two children. May God Rest His Soul In Eternal Peace !