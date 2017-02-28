Kenya Today

BIG HAVERST for Raila and NASA in Tharaka Nithi as Prof Isaiah Kindiki, Hon Kaburu and 18MCAs DUMP Jubilee for ODM

By S J
Tharaka-Nithi Senator (Jubilee) & Senate Majority Leader Prof. Kithure-Kindiki’s Elder brother, PROF. ISAIAH WAKINDIKI, himself a Kenyan patriot of impeccable repute, leads a host of several other grassroots leaders as they decamp to the Orange Democratic Movement at a Leader’s Meeting attended by NASA Principals in Marimanti, Tharaka-Nithi County.

Prof Kindiki’s defection comes on the backdrop of Hon Winnie Kaburu’s pledge at a Meru Leaders’ meeting last night, to join the Change Movement forthwith with a number of clusters of grassroots opinion leaders. Hon Kaburu was Prof. Ole Kiyiapi’s running mate in the 2013 presidential elections.
Meanwhile Meru senator Hon Kiraitu Murungi is in trouble for alleging that thousands of Meru residents who attended Raila NASA rallies are idle. The residents have termed the remark unfortunate and unacceptable and have vowed to teach the senator a political lesson come 8th Augsut 2017.

  6. Kiraitu pretended to be one of the champions of change during malty party war for change, but wakati aliingia serikali akawa kipofu he should be dropped, he has failed Kenyans even during constitution process in 2005 .Meru people vote him out and look for presidential candindate from your land 2022 ,nani alisema muwe daraja la wakikuyu kila miaka?

    • Read wide .have something in your head n at heart Nazi ? History ya kenya?.kiminda! !!!.son of who? Read a bit of kenya history.start frm the oloyboni .the maumau. River nile haha ha ha .

  9. Actually we dont need to negotiate
    Which political bas we Come from but pérish in searching démocracy
    And having à revoulitionised nation,,,,,,, NASA TOSHA

