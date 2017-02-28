BIG HAVERST for Raila and NASA in Tharaka Nithi as Prof Isaiah Kindiki, Hon Kaburu and 18MCAs DUMP Jubilee for ODM

By S J
Tharaka-Nithi Senator (Jubilee) & Senate Majority Leader Prof. Kithure-Kindiki’s Elder brother, PROF. ISAIAH WAKINDIKI, himself a Kenyan patriot of impeccable repute, leads a host of several other grassroots leaders as they decamp to the Orange Democratic Movement at a Leader’s Meeting attended by NASA Principals in Marimanti, Tharaka-Nithi County.
Prof Kindiki’s defection comes on the backdrop of Hon Winnie Kaburu’s pledge at a Meru Leaders’ meeting last night, to join the Change Movement forthwith with a number of clusters of grassroots opinion leaders. Hon Kaburu was Prof. Ole Kiyiapi’s running mate in the 2013 presidential elections.
Meanwhile Meru senator Hon Kiraitu Murungi is in trouble for alleging that thousands of Meru residents who attended Raila NASA rallies are idle. The residents have termed the remark unfortunate and unacceptable and have vowed to teach the senator a political lesson come 8th Augsut 2017.
CERTIFIED RAILA FANATIC says
I HOPE THAT OUR COUSINS MERUS ARE TIRED OF BEING USED BY KIKUYUS LIKE TOILET PAPER
I SENSE SOMETHING BIG HAPPENING…
Charles says
For real…
Anonymous says
Is this real?
Njuguna says
We Came In The Rally Because Of Kalonzo, Central People Loves Kalonzo Very Much
anonymous says
You came in where bwana Njuguna? si weekend nime kuona Limuru pushing the the donkey hapo market? wacha wewe
Anonymous says
that title is misleading. you dont attract attention as a journalist by giving false information. did pro kindiki decamp to odm?
ijoe says
Wining and puling a croud are not the same.
.
RICHARD ARAP says
Kiraitu pretended to be one of the champions of change during malty party war for change, but wakati aliingia serikali akawa kipofu he should be dropped, he has failed Kenyans even during constitution process in 2005 .Meru people vote him out and look for presidential candindate from your land 2022 ,nani alisema muwe daraja la wakikuyu kila miaka?
kiminda says
Cant blame them..for me I hav never seen Raila face to face so do people of meru…I could have also attended just to see this NAZIs
Anonymous says
Read wide .have something in your head n at heart Nazi ? History ya kenya?.kiminda! !!!.son of who? Read a bit of kenya history.start frm the oloyboni .the maumau. River nile haha ha ha .
Hassan says
kiminde knows nothing of what he/she wrote. no kenyan of sound mind refers Raila as such.
Anonymous says
Actually we dont need to negotiate
Which political bas we Come from but pérish in searching démocracy
And having à revoulitionised nation,,,,,,, NASA TOSHA
Peter Mabeya says
watu kuja meeting haitoshi kusema kwamba wanapenda naswa labda walikuja kusikiza vitendawili JUBILEE TOSHA
