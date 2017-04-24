Kenya Today

BIG BLOW to Uhuru as West Pokot MPs Hon Rotino, Hon Nyeris and 5 MCAs DUMP Jubilee for Governor Ruto’s CCM

BREAKING NEWS.

JUBILEE SUFFERS BLOW IN THE WAVE OF DEFECTION.

JUBILEE suffered a blow today after Sigor constituency MP from West Pokot Philip Rotino and West Pokot county Women Representative Regina Nyeris and 5 MCAs defected to Chama Cha Mashinani.

The legislators and the Five MCAs all from West Pokot were received by Bomet Governor and CCM Party Leader H.E Isaac Ruto at a Nairobi hotel.

While receiving the defectors, Ruto announced that more leaders were on their way to Join CCM saying the party respect democracy and freedom of association.

