BIG BLOW to Uhuru as West Pokot MPs Hon Rotino, Hon Nyeris and 5 MCAs DUMP Jubilee for Governor Ruto’s CCM

JUBILEE SUFFERS BLOW IN THE WAVE OF DEFECTION.
JUBILEE suffered a blow today after Sigor constituency MP from West Pokot Philip Rotino and West Pokot county Women Representative Regina Nyeris and 5 MCAs defected to Chama Cha Mashinani.
The legislators and the Five MCAs all from West Pokot were received by Bomet Governor and CCM Party Leader H.E Isaac Ruto at a Nairobi hotel.
While receiving the defectors, Ruto announced that more leaders were on their way to Join CCM saying the party respect democracy and freedom of association.
nebukadnezzah says
The journey for the third and final liberation of this country has just begun. Everybody is yearning to be part of the liberation movement.
David ODALO says
They will join Nasa all coz the winning team is Nasa
Serut says
May God give us the best leaders.