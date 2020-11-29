BIG BALLS: Sonko warns Jubilee SG Tuju over suspension of late Hon Ken Okoth’s lover, 2 other MCAs

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has written a protest letter to Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju over the suspension of three female Members of County Assembly (MCAs)s including the late Kibra MP Hon Ken Okoth’s clandestine lover/baby mama Anita Thumbi

The ruling party’s National Disciplinary Committee suspended Ann Thumbi, Silvia Museiya, and Millicent Jagero on the grounds of disregarding the role of the party in various assembly matters. In his strongly-worded letter, the flamboyant county boss said it was at the height of impunity for a party to single out three female nominated ward reps for their divergent opinions.

Jubilee suspended 3 female MCAs for undermining party “It is even a demonstration of weakness in character and leadership for a man of his standing to pick on three innocent women who have only been discharging their constitutional roles with utmost respect to the party,” Sonko stated in the letter.

Governor Sonko, however, maintained he will retain the constitutional responsibility to safeguard and protect the interests of the Nairobi people as the legal office holder of the Nairobi county government. The governor’s protest letter came against the backdrop of his planned ejection which the Jubilee Party distanced itself from.

In a new twist, the party also dismissed a letter purporting to have suspended the three female lawmakers allied to the opulent county chief. It termed as fake the letter which stated the three MCAs had been suspended for going against the party’s position on the budget and consequently the move to oust the governor. “The allegations included opposing the party’s stance on the 2020/2021 budget and the Governor’s Memorandum on the 2020 Nairobi County Allocation Bill,” part of the letter reads