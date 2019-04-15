‘Betrayed’ David Ndii shows off his regrets in supporting Raila’s 2017 Presidency

David Ndii has sent to Raila Odinga a message after the former Prime Minister’s latest decision of being used on a billboard supporting the Huduma Namba.
This is such a climbdown. I hope he knows what he is doing. https://t.co/54Ya9lejnw
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019
The picture, that has gone viral on social media, has elicited different reactions on social media with David Ndii saying that he hopes Raila knows what he is doing.
Ndii is not a big fan of Huduma Namba. He argues that the Kenyatta family wants to use it to introduce a money lending mobile app among other ills.
But his latest comments about meeting Raila in the field have raised so many questions. Has he joined the Tanga Tanga team?
It should be noted here that Ndii is not a big fan of DP William Ruto. Awhile back, the economist said that he will relocate from Kenya if Ruto becomes President.
In fact for the first time since 2017, Ndii has revealed that he only supported Raila because he wanted a united opposition and that he (baba) was the better option in a pool of very bad people.
Im not a Raila groupie. I volunteered to field a united opposition platform in 2017, as I stated here. Raila was our best candidate, but honestly, best of a bad lot.https://t.co/KoOJpXxpKj https://t.co/Wo1YF8JxsF
— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) April 14, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
it has taken this long for you to know about the leach vampire – it has never been good for the nation and country since his grandfather killed a whiteman and his father being behind the assassination of Tom Mboya and his all those killed at the 1982 coup and all election killing since 2007/2008 and both in the 2017 election. they guy is full of shit!