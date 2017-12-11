EXPOSED: The Behind Scenes that Led To Raila Calling Off Swearing In, Who Betrayed Who.

By Kamasasa E

What really transpired?

1. The swearing in was to go on. All preparations made at Tononoka grounds coast. Tickets booked and speeches made.

2. Kalonzo from Germany called Raila asking him to put on hold the searing in. Musalia and Wetangula joined the fray of advising Raila to shelve the swearing in until further notice.

3. The diplomatic core arrives at capital hill to meet the NASA leadership led by Bishop Oginde. Since Musalia and Wetangula were riding on the bus of shelving the swearing in, Raila delegates the duo to meet the ambassadors who were already seated in Raila’s office. Governor Kivutha Kibwana was also around to represent Kalonzo.

4. The diplomatic core refuses to engage the NASA team until Raila is in attendance. Raila kept them waiting for long. Musalia and Wetangula had to work extremely hard to bring on board Raila. Raila finally agrees to meet the ambassadors. Talked very less and more of the time kept mute. In the few statements Raila uttered he repeatedly dwelt on ELECTORAL REFORMS and why the police killed innocent Kenyans who welcomed him back in Nairobi.

The last word Raila tells the diplomatic core is that swearing in is on. No matter mater what.

5. Musalia+Kalonzo+Wetangula accepts the call from the diplomatic core to shelve the swearing in and get down on a negotiation table. A message Uhuru gave the ambassadors to pass over to the NASA leadership. Its the ambassadors who decide to plan for the dialogue and mediate with help of clergy led by Bishop Oginde.

6. Both Musalia and Wetangula intensifies talking to Raila for the need to shelve the swearing in alleging that many Kenyans will be killed. Pressure from the NASA principals makes Raila cave in but distances himself from the resolutions. He decided to keep mute. Wetangula, Musalia and Kibwana prepares a written speech to shelve the swearing in. You will note Raila didnt sign the speech. No ODM senior leader signed the speech too.

7. Since Musalia+Kalonzo+Wetangula are the ones who bought the idea from the ambassadors, Raila gives them go ahead to do the dialogue. Today NASA team led by Musalia are to meet Uhuru plus his team at a neutral place in Nairobi to dialogue and negotiate. The moderators are the ambassadors with the help of the clergy.

Well, lets see what comes from the meeting.

LESSON: If you plan to do something with any Luhya, ask the meaning of the word MULEMBE. Its means PEACE. Since Musalia and Wetangula are my seniors, i will give them my ear. Hope they wont be shortchanged and start crying foul in a near future. But expect Raila not to be part of the government of national unity. He may consider too retiring from politics or stick to the check point bench