Barrister Miguna asks tough questions to Raila, deep

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna, known to occasionally throw jabs at his long-time political friend-foe Raila Odinga, has once again hit out at the African Union (AU) High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa in a social media post sent out early Monday morning.

Miguna, who was most recently back on the limelight after the Thirdway Alliance political party unveiled him as the party’s candidate for the Nairobi governor by-election that never was, took to his Twitter page where he wrote a list of five questions directed to Baba as he seemingly sought to gauge his performance at the helm of the esteemed AU position which he has now held for three years ever since his appointment in 2018.

5 simple QUESTIONS for Conman Raila Odinga: As Africa’s “Infrastructure Minister”

1. How many Pan-African Highways have you built?

2. How many Pan-African Universities have you built?

4. How many Pan-African Fish Plants have you set up?

5. How many Youth have you EMPLOYED in your “Super Ministry?”

Nyanza fishermen have been waiting for FISH PLANTS especially FISH COOLING PLANTS since 1963 yet Conman Raila Odinga who has been Prime Minister for 5 years, KANU Secretary General and Cabinet Minister in ALL POST-INDEPENDENCE REGIMES except Kenyatta I’s is still singing RAGGAE.