BANANA PEDDLER Asks, Who Is The Next Kisii Governor, ARATI or MAANGI?

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

The other day, Kisii town was a beehive of activity. International Youth Day was celebrated there and the President was in attendance. Something good happened when the President took it to the rostrum. When he was introducing Gusii leaders, there is this leader that stood out. Upon the mention of his name by the President, the crowds went frenzy and gave an extraordinary standing ovation. Hon Simba Arati was the man. It was clear that Arati was the darling of the people. Even the President was shocked. He had to mention his name not once, not twice, but thrice.

The love of the great people of Abagusii for their son confirmed their readiness for their next governor. Arati is just but a giant in Gusii politics. He is the first Kisii Member of Parliament to be elected in Nairobi.

This morning when I took to the street of Facebook, I saw numerous debates on who fits to challenge the current Dagoretti North MP. To my shock, others were even comparing him to some man called Joash Maangi whom I am informed is the current deputy governor for Kisii County. What a load of thoughtlessness.

I often theorise that developmental governance is a relay race. The current Kisii governor James Ongwae has done an exceptional job and he deserves recognition and commendation. After he exits, we need the right man to take over after him. That man is Simba. Honestly, it’ll be ridiculous to compare Arati and Maangi.

I’m running out of space, so I will now rush my argument. Hon Arati is a courageous fighter compared to Maangi who is a coward. This is the man who ran away once from ODM after disrespecting his boss governor Ongwae. After realizing he was going nowhere without governor Ongwae and ODM, he came back and went down on his knees asking for forgiveness. Ongwae being the good man he is, he forgave and took back the prodigal son.

Despite all the monstrous and premeditated lethal lies, campaigns of calumny and obloquy, Hon Simba “Alert” Arati stands firm like the rock of Gibraltar. He has displayed an exceptionally befitting maturity by giving respect to other leaders including the current Kisii governor James Ongwae. Simba has displayed sterling gubernatorial qualities by keeping mum of his hater’s childish and abusive persona.

Unlike the other short and fat boy, Arati possesses a commendably fertile mind. His impeccable character depicts a disciplined leader, a man who is unshakable, fair and consistent in spite of all odds. He is an indefatigably strongman. His fearlessness and matchless bravery continues to shape the Gusii politics for good. That is the true genius of a leader.

Maangi is a certified coward. He is the man who smudged the integrity of the sons of Gusiiland. He is the state of academia who sold his conscience and principles to the ghoul the moment he betrayed his boss. They say “Friendship can be amended but it cannot be sound” In Gusiiland, we believe in forgiving but not forgetting.

At least for Matiang’i, he has showed a sign of firmness and strictness. He can make a good future leader only in one condition; he must treat hon Arati with utmost respect. Matiang’i’s political destiny is on Arati’s hands. Arati might be birthed in Kisii County but his political authority transcends every village in Kisii and Nyamira Counties. That was witnessed the other day in Gusii Stadium in front of the President.

Maangi and other online haters of Arati know they have already altered their sleep and they cannot sleep anymore. Thanks to the great Abagusii people for discountenancing them before they become unrestrained. They know they have skeletons in their closets. That is why these children of corruption and inconsequential beings are panting profusely. They have climbed trees to the apex until their antics in these trees has turned out to be like the antics of buffoons which is a comic relief in the marketplace.

On social media currently, Aratiphobia is evidently in the air. Sure evidence there is a wind of change across Gusiiland and the County’s horizon. As things are now, Arati is the people’s choice. So far, he has no competitor. For those who claim they were number two in the previous election, being number two today does not mean you will be number one tomorrow. The same way the electorate unequivocally rejected you today, is the same way they will reject you tomorrow. In fact, you might be number five in the next elections.

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii town)