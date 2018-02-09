”Uhuru Picked Mediocre Cabinet Secretaries, Deporting Miguna Was Stupid”-Ahmednasir Tells JKL

Senior counsel Ahmednasir has poured cold water on Uhuru’s pick for Cabinet secretaries. He said most of those nominated were mediocre and will not help the president achieve a good legacy. He urged the president to fix the governance loopholes and jail corrupt officials.

The senior counsel faulted the government for deporting Miguna Miguna terming it ‘stupid’.

