Watch How Bobi Wine and Babu Owino Made Dramatic Entry To A Rally At Jacaranda grounds

By Babau Owino MP

YOUTH FOR AFRICA MOVEMENT – THE BEGINNING OF THE FUTURE!





I hosted youth leaders from across the political divide in Kenya and the East Africa region including Ugandan Opposition MP Bobi Wine for the “Youth For Africa” declaration at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East.

From today, as the young people of this continent, we will take charge of our destiny. We will no longer seek approval and ask for permission for what is rightfully ours, from today, we demand our fair share.

Young people have been marginalized and treated as second class citizens across Africa but enough is now enough.

We have started talks with the Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa Honorable Julius Malema, Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Honorable Nelson Chamisa and others to consolidate our efforts towards change.

We will come together to offer leadership to the youth of the continent and ensure their participation in decision making for themselves and their future. We will no longer stand outside the door peeping in, we want our seat at the table of governance and policy making.

Wakati na sasa na kama si sasa, ni sasa hivi!

Comrade Babu Owino

