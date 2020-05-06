Baba should just give us Joho in 2022, he will floor everybody else

The ongoing Coronavirus health crisis has finally shown Kenyans that the country indeed has serious leaders who can be of great help to Kenyans, city lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi says.

Since it broke out in the country about 40 days ago, leaders have joined hands in a bid to defeat the killer virus, with a number standing out as doing the most in the rush to tame the situation.

Abdullahi now says that some of the leaders deserve a pat on the shoulder for their good job, among them Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, whose efforts have stood out among his colleagues.

He now says that so great is the image that the governor has portrayed that he now qualifies to lead Kenyans at a higher capacity, proposing that he runs for the presidency in the future.

According to the senior counsel, its time Joho’s Party Leader ODM boss Raila Odinga considered letting the the county chief run for the seat, as he stands a higher chance of delivering it to the party.

“Leaders are BORN during crisis and at a time when Hon Raila has gone COMPLETELY AWOL Governor @HassanAliJoho has been the only VISIBLE/EFFECTIVE ODM politician during the Coronavirus crisis. ODM has excellent chance if Joho is ODM’s Presidential candidate for 2022,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.