Baba ni Baba! senator Malala emphasizes his allegiance to Raila, says their relationship is intact

Kakamega Counnty senator Cleophas Malala has maintained that his relationship with ODM leader Raila Odinga is still intact.

Malala who emphasized his allegiance to the former Prime Minister said that they have hence solved their existing political differences.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Citizen, Malala said they had just disagreed on the revenue formula and that does not mean the two leaders have a bad relationship.

The ODM leader had hit out at Malala for rejecting the third-generation county revenue allocation formula while the Senator publicly insisted nothing would change his stance. Raila further accused the Kakamega Senator of receiving a bribe to be arrested ahead of the formula’s vote-taking.

The intrigues saw Malala close ranks with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in a move that exposed an apparent divorce from his allegiance to the ODM leader. However, Malala has now dismissed claims that he has fallen out with Raila insisting that he still works with the latter.

“ We have just disagreed on the revenue formula and that does not mean we have a bad relationship. Raila is still our father and I am obliged to respect him even when he is angry. I will wait for his anger to calm down and engage him in a talk,” Malala said in a Wednesday morning phone interview.

