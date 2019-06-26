Baba is a legacy, not a cry baby like DP Ruto- Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

Renowned lawyer Donald Kipkorir has explained why no one has ever plotted to kill Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga despite being involved in some of the fiercest of political battles in the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the controversial lawyer termed the African Union Representative a legacy, adding that he’s admired by all.

“Baba is an LEGACY. No one can even think of killing a LEGACY. And we are here to preserve it voluntarily,” said Mr Kipkorir.

Raila’s popularity in the country makes him one of the most feared man, whose demise can cause a lot of tension and unrest in the country.

Donald Kipkorir was responding to Mohamed Wehliye, an advisor who had pointed out that no one has ever complained that Raila was plotting to kill them or otherwise.

“Despite being involved in the fiercest of political battles for so long, no one has ever complained of BABA plotting to eliminate him or her. I don’t also remember BABA recording a statement that some folks are out to kill him. BABA ni BABA tu,” he said.

On Monday, Deputy President William Ruto called the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti revealing that a group of Mt Kenya ministers were plotting to assassinate him.