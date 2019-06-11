Baba consider me for internship, Hon. Raila told after picking a political student from Duke university

Kenyans have comended African high representative on infrastructure for picking David Mokenye Onyuoki, a Political Science student at Duke University who will be undertaking his internship in the former premier office following a request he made last October during a lecture tour to the institution.



Here are some of the comments:

Kibari Daniel Kibari :

This is a lucky student..going to learn from one of the Greatest African leaders of our times from the African continent.

Nyabungu Lawrence :

This awesome I know his footsteps has begin big may God see him through

Atenya Mjumbe:

His Excellency right honourableAU high representative of infrastructure and technology former prime minister, former Lang’ata MP, Former Minister of roads and housing, ODM party leader and NASA principal Engineer Raila Amollo Odinga good work.

Denno Dennis :

That’s the best opportunity for that young ambitious man

Pulel Nanga Manijoz:

Baba pia Mimi I request for internship. I did BA in criminology. No job since I graduated I kindly request for the chance

Ole Lelei Daniel:

You should also consider Brian bera for internship..

Isaac Bagaka:

Baba weeeeeee nakupendaaaaaa bure walaiiiiiiiiiiiiii I will vote you up to when you will say enough so count my vote come 2022

John Otieno:

Baba always welcome everybody for a better tomorrow, keep it up.

That's my classmate n I can't put it to words how proud I am of the guy …. Moks u did it my guy … 💯💯👏👏👏 — Teddee (@teddee_the_don) June 11, 2019

Such requests are made abroad. Most of the local students can't go abroad to meet Baba! — Black Pope (@OumaOuma15) June 11, 2019

Baba, you are still heavy!!! — Festus D. W. Odundo (@AthingFWO) June 11, 2019

Thanks for giving the young man an opportunity to further his dream. Be blessed. The young man should however be advised to do something about his wardrobe. You don't start an internship in the office of the AU High Representative for Infrastructure while wearing a jumper. — OTIENO Gregory. (@Rarieda1) June 11, 2019