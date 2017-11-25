Here Is Atwoli’s Bombshell That Quaked Statehouse Operatives

“Anybody who under estimates Raila is ignorant, stupid and mistaken. l won’t apologize for this. .Anybody who feels that his people have, will and shall rule Kenya forever is misplaced.We have to open up and tell each other the truth. Raila Odinga can only be compared to Jomo Kenyatta and his father Jaramogi.You don’t fight for revolution, multiparty Democracy and later compare with flower girls. I am a human right activist and l have seen Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.

As part of the people who have been in constant prayer for this country.. I have to accept that things are not good. It is not well at all. Something must be done.

Recently I heard some statements saying :Raila will never be a president. Raila can never rule Kenya. Then I came to realize one thing. That Kenya is divided into two. Its between the blind and those who can see… I will not be surprised one day if Odinga comes out and says he has served this country for long enough and feels like he should rest.But this could be the worst thing that could happen to this country.

As we speak, the state machinaries favour some people, and they feel safe and protected. They plan to rule this country from a regime to another.. these are the individuals who think everything is ok. They wonder why some people cannot accept and move on….why some people are resisting. Bank this :Life has a way of teaching fools . There shall come a time in this country where these individuals who have milked all governments, who feel they are better Kenyans than others, who knows nothing a part from celebrating shambolic elections every 5 years shall know what it takes to form an opposition. Presidency is not reserved for a few. God is watching.

The same people who pours to streets every five years to celebrate presidential elections shall one day gather on super highways to steer up civil right demonstration.To gang against incredible polls,to feel the pain and later accept and move on… for now, just Celebrate! ”