Here Is Atwoli’s Bombshell That Quaked Statehouse Operatives

“Anybody who under estimates Raila is ignorant, stupid and mistaken. l won’t apologize for this. .Anybody who feels that his people have, will and shall rule Kenya forever is misplaced.We have to open up and tell each other the truth. Raila Odinga can only be compared to Jomo Kenyatta and his father Jaramogi.You don’t fight for revolution, multiparty Democracy and later compare with flower girls. I am a human right activist and l have seen Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.
As part of the people who have been in constant prayer for this country.. I have to accept that things are not good. It is not well at all. Something must be done.
Recently I heard some statements saying :Raila will never be a president. Raila can never rule Kenya. Then I came to realize one thing. That Kenya is divided into two. Its between the blind and those who can see… I will not be surprised one day if Odinga comes out and says he has served this country for long enough and feels like he should rest.But this could be the worst thing that could happen to this country.
As we speak, the state machinaries favour some people, and they feel safe and protected. They plan to rule this country from a regime to another.. these are the individuals who think everything is ok. They wonder why some people cannot accept and move on….why some people are resisting. Bank this :Life has a way of teaching fools . There shall come a time in this country where these individuals who have milked all governments, who feel they are better Kenyans than others, who knows nothing a part from celebrating shambolic elections every 5 years shall know what it takes to form an opposition. Presidency is not reserved for a few. God is watching.
The same people who pours to streets every five years to celebrate presidential elections shall one day gather on super highways to steer up civil right demonstration.To gang against incredible polls,to feel the pain and later accept and move on… for now, just Celebrate! ”
Comments
Anonymous says
Why do the jubilee government have to spend over Ksh 300 million to swear in Uhuru Kenyatta as president, something that cost Kibati only 6 minutes to be sworn in at night. Why don’t Mr. Kinyua just swear Uhuru at night, it will cost almost nothing.
Anonymous says
THANK YOU MZEE ATWOLI KENYAN S SHOULD THINK BIG COZ THIS IS NOT ABOUT RAILA IS ABOUT OTHER TRIBES THEY DONT HAVE A SAY IN THIS COUNTRY FOR 53 YEARS THEY HAVE FINISHED MANY LEADERS WHEN THEY TALK THE TRUTH OF THIS COUNTRY HOW CAN WE SAY WE ARE ALL KENYANS THE TRUTH SHOULD BE PUT ON TABLE THAN IS TO LET PEOPLE THEY HAVE SEAN THE LIGHT YOU CAN,T CHEAT PEOPLE FOR 53 YEARS IS BIG NO LET KENYA BE FOR ALL OR BE DIVIDED FOR THOSE WHO SEE THEY CAN BE LEAD WITH OTHER TRIBES THEY LEAD THEM SELF THEY ARE SO CLEVER THAN OTHERS ON AND TAKE OATH WHICH DON,T HAVE THE TRUTH THE BIBLE YOU ARE LIFTING UP IT WILL FINISH YOU DON,T PLAY WITH GOD PLAY WITH PEOPLE BUT NOT THE WORD OF GOD GO A HEAD EMEN
nikuelda says
Mr. Atwori are you unionist for life? do not compromise labourer justice with with cheap politic you can not serve two master
Anonymous says
Ukivamiwa na kunguni kwa kitanda, dawa ni gani?
David says
Hey! unioism is pure politics! Labour is politics! if you know not, don’t parade your idiocy!
Geoffrey says
Atwoli is wounded cause his shemeji lost to Jubilee. He had indicated that he was neutral in politics but things are now shaping up and we are confirming our always fear that this so called unionist is just but a Nasa mole misusing union platforms to campaign for Raila
Romufa says
Amen Bw. Atwaoli.
Patrick says
Mr Atwori Tell Them Ujinga Wawache Bana
Anderson says
Well said Sir
Mluhya Mjeuri says
There will come a time they’ll also feel the pain of injustice.
Anonymous says
well said sir
Anonymous says
Tell them coz hawajui chochote sir
wersom says
atwoli is another spent force like the lord of poverty.he must support his fellow expired senile fdool coz both o9f them share the same fate.Uhurutop is not your type,just die fast coz the country is tired of your outdated ideas
pols says
Tell them sir politics emerge from labour movement.get them educated
mainya says
Atwoli is a spent force who thrives on propaganda and threats