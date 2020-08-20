“At least for once i won’t be blamed for stealing Covid-19 funds,” DP Ruto claims

Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that at least for once, no one will accuse him of stealing Covid-19 funds.

The second in command on Thursday, August 20, responded to a front-page article by The Standard which detailed how he has been sidelined in the current Jubilee government.

The DP has been sidelined on key government decisions since his fall out with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto posted a screengrab of the front page of Standard Newspaper and accompanied it will a hilarious comment that has become popular.

“At least for once it won’t be possible to be blamed for what someone said, “started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise”.

“Wacha niendelee kama spectator isorait (let me continue as a spectator, its alright),” stated the Deputy President.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 at least for once it won't be possible to be blamed for what someone said "started in Wuhan as a virus, landed in Italy as a pandemic and now in Kenya as a multi-billion shilling corruption enterprise". Wacha niendelee kama spectator. ISORAIT. pic.twitter.com/d1IMef1s7t — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 20, 2020

The news article that bore the blurb, The Spectator, detailed how Ruto has been pushed away from project launches and purged from the centre of government.

It also highlighted how he has transformed his official Karen residence into a combination of a prayer sanctuary that he uses to host a number of religious gatherings.