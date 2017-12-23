Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Anti-Uhuru Demonstrations Rock Sagana, Nyeri, Locals Complaining Of Discrimination

Comments

  2. Did he mean dual carriage or Duale carriage as it is written! Which is which? Other parts of Kenya have no passable roads, while these Mt. Kenya people have the audacity to complain of discrimination . Do they know what discrimination is? Ask the Luos and North Eastern Kenyans who have been neglected for the past 5o years. These Nyeri people are spoilt, they got it easy during Kibaki regime. They think it is their God given right to be given on a silver platter. Kikuyus never fail to amaze! Disgusting.
    Gambo Mbiro Bayi

    Reply Report comment

  4. Stupid kikuyu makangas mungiki blind idiots why are they being discriminated ? do theyreally know how people discriminated feels really these makangas need teagas. and kichapo za mbwa.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies