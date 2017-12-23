Anti-Uhuru Demonstrations Rock Sagana, Nyeri, Locals Complaining Of Discrimination December 23, 2017 5 Comments The Locals are allegedly complaining of discrimination by Uhuru regime, they want a duale carriage way to pass through their villages too https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/1-4.mp4
ANY0NE says
HAHAHA! A WAT WAY? 0H MY, P00R REP0RTIN
PN says
Did he mean dual carriage or Duale carriage as it is written! Which is which? Other parts of Kenya have no passable roads, while these Mt. Kenya people have the audacity to complain of discrimination . Do they know what discrimination is? Ask the Luos and North Eastern Kenyans who have been neglected for the past 5o years. These Nyeri people are spoilt, they got it easy during Kibaki regime. They think it is their God given right to be given on a silver platter. Kikuyus never fail to amaze! Disgusting.
Gambo Mbiro Bayi
res says
The luo will complain just about everything, in kisumu are very good roads ,as captured during the protests.
Anonymous says
Stupid kikuyu makangas mungiki blind idiots why are they being discriminated ? do theyreally know how people discriminated feels really these makangas need teagas. and kichapo za mbwa.
Anonymous says
forgive them for they do not know what they are saying.