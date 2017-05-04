The Anti DP Ruto Jubilee BREAKAWAY Movement in Mt Kenya GAINS MOMENTUM as Members Come Out and DECLARE Support for NASA

A plot by Mt Kenya politicians to block DP Ruto from succeeding Uhuru in 2022 is taking shape after top politicians who lost in the just concluded Jubilee party primaries blamed him saying he rigged them out in order to plant his stooges in the region to help him get the Kikuyu support in 2022.

A list disgruttled Jubileee nominations losers include allies of Uhuru include MPs Jamleck Kamau, David Waweru, Cecil Mbarire, Senator Kembi Gitura, Governor Kabogo among others blamed dark forces for there loss.

Well, here is a group spokesman who confirmed they will support NASA to protest against DP Ruto