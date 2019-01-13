…another Kalenjin cries to Uhuru, begs for fixing of a pathetic road since Cartels looted funds

Let me leave this one here

Dear Mr President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

There is that road your government has launched for construction about 6 times since 2013,

The 15km road from Nandi hills to Himaki in Nandi hills Constituency is pathetic,To get to Lessos just some five Kilometres from Himaki one has to go through Kapsabet (20km) then Kapsabet to Lessos another 25km,a total of 45km from 18km!

I don’t think it is prudent to tarmac it anymore,as concerned citizen I wish it is graded and murramed to make it passable again. We need to save this Country some little coins,the wait is too long and the road might not be in your Agenda 4 or part of the Handshake deal.

Kindly consider my plea.

I won’t ask you anything as you place yourself in Kenya’s history books.

Thank you.

signed.

Kiprop Steve.

President- Code 617 Terik in Diaspora(Away from Aldai Constituency of Nandi County)