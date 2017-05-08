ANGRY Uhuru met Kikuyus who LOST in JP Nominations, Demanded STOP WAR Against DP Ruto. Governor Kabogo FAILED to Attend

The President met Jubilee party nomination losers from Kikuyu community on Saturday morning and warned them against fighting DP Ruto/ Jubilee and those who were elected in the ruling party’s strongholds.

According to multiple sources, the President made it clear to the losers that he will support those chosen by the people to fly the Jubilee flag in Central Kenya and will not entertain any uncessary war with DP Ruto or any other Jubilee official (read Tuju)

“He asked us not to destabilize the party or fight Jubilee candidates on the ground, because that could affect voter turnout,” said a source that attended the meeting.

The President is also reported to have warned those who have decided to run as independents that they will be treated like the Opposition of they try to fight Jubilee and its candidates.

He told off Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi, who said the region’s leaders had been thrown out and Jubilee managers favoured some people.

“Don’t come here to tell me Central has no leaders. That is not true. The region has new leaders who are replacing the old ones. I will work with the new crop of leaders,” Uhuru is reported to have said.

The outcome of the Jubilee Party nominations has presented a new headache for President Kenyatta.

Key members of the President’s reelection team were beaten in the hotly contested primaries. Among those who lost are Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando, Nyeri Town MP Murugi, Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau and Starehe MP Maina Kamanda.

Kabogo did not attend the State House meeting.

Speaking after being endorsed by Jubilee Party on Saturday, President Kenyatta assured the losers that they will not be left out should Jubilee win the August 8 polls.



Yesterday Kigumo MP Jamleck, who attended the State House meeting, said he will not leave Jubilee, despite losing to Mwangi wa Iria in the race for JP’s Murang’a governor.

The MP said he will continue serving the people of Kigumo until August, when his term ends, and he will also campaign for President Kenyatta.

“I have decided that I will not vie for Murang’a governor as an independent candidate, but will instead focus on my mandate as Kigumo MP and also campaign for President Uhuru’s reelection bid,” he said.

Jamleck, who was speaking in Kirere Centre, further emphasised that he will continue with service to the community even after his tenure lapses in three months.

“We will however continue helping out where we can in terms of community development – for instance, all the children I have been educating, and those that are in the process of being sponsored, will have that aspect catered for,” he said.

The MP, who has been Kigumo legislator for two terms, called on his constituents to vote for “the right crop of leaders” to ensure development project initiatives do not stall.

“We all know what bad leaders make the voters go through, so I urge us all, as we cast our votes in August, let us be wary of such persons, otherwise we will all have ourselves to blame,” he stated.

Jamleck was defeated by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, who garnered 205,976 votes while the MP got 119,339 votes.

Kamau had rejected the results of the Murang’a Jubilee primaries, saying the process was flawed.

The MP said that ballot papers marked with his name were found strewn in various places within the country, clearly indicating they had been removed from ballot boxes to ensure they were not counted.

Jamleck said he will not appeal to challenge the process, adding he had already complained to Jubilee Party before the nominations “but was ignored”.