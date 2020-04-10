Angry Uhuru contemplating cabinet reshuffle after his orders were ignored

By Gordon Opiyo

One of the the reasons Moi had major impact was because he had Biwott to ensure that the Presidential Directives were strictly followed. That gave the Presidency maximum respect. One thing that kills respect is issuing orders that are NEVER OBEYED!

Kibaki had, Stanley Murage, Dave Mwangi and Murungaru during his first term. These fellows ensured that every order that Kibaki gave was followed.

The easiest way to kill the Presidency is to have him issue orders, and then junior officers ignore.

No one will ever take orders from the office seriously.

I guess the P D U was created to ensure that directives are followed. But it is clear that it is not working.

Two weeks ago, Uhuru gave orders that pending bills were to be paid urgently as one of the measures to stimulate the economy.

Two days after the order, his Treasury CS OVERULES UHURU….. By stopping All payments…….including the pending bills Uhuru ordered to be paid IMMEDIATELY and latest 3 weeks.

In any other country, Yattani and Controller of Budget should have been sacked.

What Uhuru lacks is someone who truly loves and cares about his image.

Someone who beats up people who disobey him. Like Biwott. Like Murage.

His Nephew and PA, would have been the Biwott., power behind the throne …. Slapping fellows who disobey orders… But he is just enjoying life.

I’m told by a highly reliable source that Uhuru wants to use the Corona war to bring a Wartime Cabinet…. A team that will help him salvage the Economy after the slump caused by the Corona virus…..

I’m told that the new Cabinet will be different from his usual style of selecting Friends, and will be one full of performers. The Wartime Cabinet will also put to rest the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factional fights, and there will only be one centre of power.

I’m sure that cases like this of Presidential Orders being ignored will be over…..