Angry Murkomen confirms they have fixed Hon Kuttuny with Akasha drugs for soiling DP Ruto name in Maize scandal

ABOUT LAST NIGHT ON CITIZEN TV

ONESMUS to JOSHUA… “William picked you from the bush selling charcoal & made you an MP”

JOSHUA to ONESMUS… “But I also picked you from the streets, funded you & made you a Senator. Infact I bought you the first car, the harrier you used for your campaigns”…

ONESMUS… “Do you know you are being sought by America. Do you know you are on the radar of FBI for engaging in illegal activities… selling pharmaceuticals that are prohibited?”

JOSHUA… (Looking shocked & cornered) “You and your master are interesting people. When you see the ground is slippery you create imaginary things. You have nothing left to hang on. You brought up the issue of ICC when we know you (Murkomen) was one of those accused of coaching witness to stand against President Uhuru and Ruto. Now you are bringing in this new issue”.

HUSSEIN… “Hon. Kuttuny can you confirm or deny the claims made by Sen. Murkomen that you are the vocal MP from Rift Valley mentioned in the Akasha drugs report!”.

JOSHUA… “Ask Murkomen. He is the one who said it. I won’t comment on that”

MURKOMEN… “The law is clear, he can sue me if I am lying. Joshua very soon you will be picked up. Your days are numbered”…