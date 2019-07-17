DRAMA: Hon John Mbadi humiliates senator Murkomen on live TV, lectures him on element of Law

Bitter National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, scolded Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, while appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday night.

The two had been invited to the station to discuss the stalemate between the two houses, that has seemingly roped in the Council of Governors, following a row in which they are seeking more funding.

One notable occurrence during the live recording was, however, how Mbadi kept scolding Murkomen every time the senator interjected him.

So dire was the situation that Mbadi even labelled him “a heckler” on live TV.

“Please don’t shout at me, can you sit quietly the way I did. Just listen Murkomen. You know, you are not a debater, you always heckle and think others heckle you. So keep quiet.

“You are leaving this heckler to heckle me all through. He is the one who heckles me all the time, that is why he annoys me,” Mbadi told off Murkomen while Newsnight show host, Hussein Mohamed, attempted to retain calmness.

During the discussion, Murkomen also alleged that Kenya had a problem in which the president often passes bills that are unconstitutional.

“We should not be having a problem where the president signs bills that are unconstitutional but we have it,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Governors were awarded Ksh6 billion more after their Monday demonstrations where they stormed into the Supreme Court, to submit a petition seeking to compel parliament to pass the Division of Revenue Allocation Bill 2019.

Later that day, the governors, led by Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya, rejected the offer claiming that they would only settle for the full amount they were seeking.

“We refute the government’s claims of an increase in the counties’ share of revenue to Ksh316 billion and insist on the Commission on Revenue Allocation’s figure of Ksh335 billion,” stated Oparanya.