Drama: Angry DP Ruto disbands tanga tanga movement, kicks out Mt Kenya busy bodies, swindled him millions with zero results

DP Ruto has disbanded the informal campaign outfit tanga tanga movement.

The DP Ruto is said to be very angry after it hit him that many Mt Kenya busy bodies who have been flocking his office were pretenders who cannot show any tangible results on the ground. The DP is angry that despite the massive investment he as poured to Central Kenya nothing has really changed on the ground.

His anger was provoked by Hon Moses Kuria who is set to ditch Jubilee Party and is said to be the force behind reviving the defunct Democrat Party as an alternative vehicle for region.

Ruto has heavily invested in Western Kenya, Kisii, Central and the Coast but little has changed, his support remains the 1.8million votes of mainly the Kalenjin community. Here is the statement from his office disbanding team tanga tanga .



STATEMENT ON THE PURPORTED 2022 CAMPAIGNS

It has come to the attention of the Deputy President that there are individuals and/or groups who are purporting to be mobilising support connected to his 2022 presidential campaign.

At no time has the Deputy President approved, canvassed or engaged in any other form of preparation for a presidential or other campaign after the last Presidential Election.

Secondly, he does not, and has never approved, consented to or supported haphazard, sketchy, messy, premature political canvassing.

The Deputy President is a democrat and believes that campaigning must be done at the APPROPRIATE time, in an organised, systematic manner, that gives candidates the opportunity to have quality engagement with the people within a political party and based on issues and policies.

At the moment, he is working to support the President to ensure that Jubilee’s transformational agenda, especially the Big 4, is fully realised in every part of the country.

The Deputy President therefore asks those running noisy charades and mock-campaigns to use their energy more productively while those funding the same to find better use for their resources. He also demands that they leave his name out of their shenanigans.

David Mugonyi

Secretary Communication