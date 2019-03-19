ANC threatens to join in impeaching DP Ruto, says he is incompetent

Amani National Congress (ANC) party Secretary General Barrack Muluka now says that the party is willing to take part in the said looming ouster of Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes after revelations by a section of Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs who on Sunday said that plans are in place to impeach the DP.

Speaking on Milele FM’s Kivumbi show, Muluka said that the two have the required numbers in Parliament and would succeed if they made the attempt.

“With Uhuru and Raila together against Ruto, they have the ability to marshal the required numbers in the parliament and oust the DP who seems all alone now,” he noted.

He added that his party would as well be willing to take part in the same, since it is also against Ruto, as a result of its stand that the DP is interfering in the ongoing war against graft.

“They should remember that we are also around and also have a few MPs in the house. We are together as far as the war against corruption is concerned,” added Muluka.

However, he noted that the party is not to be associated with the ongoing political romance between Raila’s ODM and the Uhuru faction of the ruling Jubilee Party.

“We are only together on matters the fight against corruption. About the handshake, we are not a party,” added Muluka.