ANC Secretary General Barack Muluka Resigns, Dumps Mudavadi Ahead of 2022 Polls

Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress (ANC) party’s Secretary General Barack Muluka has resigned.

In a letter addressed to Mudavadi, Muluka cited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new Constitution ahead of the 2022 polls.

Muluka says he was instrumental in pushing for party reorganization and helping Mudavadi in the writing and publication writing of his biography, titled Soaring Above the Storms of Passion.

Muluka said his resignation will ease Mudavadi’s making of personal political choices in the lead up to the 2022 elections.

“As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now decided to step aside and move on to other horizons. This therefore is my formal letter of resignation both as secretary general and a member of ANC, ” reads the letter.

He instructed the registrar of political parties to strike out his name in both capacities.