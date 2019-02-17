ANC deputy party leader dumps Mudavadi, vows to spread Tanga Tanga gospel

ANC Deputy Party Leader and former Minister for Agriculture Hon Kipruto Arap Kirwa has ditched Musalia Mudavadi for Deputy President William Ruto.

The former Cherangany MP said the move is informed by the need for the Kalenjin community leadership to strive in unity and purpose until the DP wins the 2022 presidential elections.

“We have decide to forge a united front in support of William Ruto’s bid because we believe he is eminently qualified to head this country. The kalenjin people cannot be seen to be divided when it is obvious Ruto has national support” Kirwa Said.

The Daily Post is still searching for reasons as to why an erstwhile nemesis made an abrupt turnaround on DP Ruto.

However, sources disclose intrigues of sustained charm offensive by the DP and his new team of advisors who seem determined to bring all kalenjin political formations in one basket ahead of 2022.

According to the former Minister, the next mission will be to convince Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and his father to back Dr Ruto for President in a bid to consolidate the Rift Valley vote.

In the recent past, there has been an underground war between Deputy President William Ruto and the Baringo Senator.

Last year, supporters of Dr Ruto blamed the Senator for blocking the him (Ruto) from meeting the retired President.

Dr Ruto had gone to the Kabarak home in Baringo but failed to meet Moi with his handlers saying that the aging Moi had a session with his physician.