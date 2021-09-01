Amounts Uhuru,DP Ruto and C’s Matiangi earn per month

A Hustler Government will ensure Salary and Benefits levels are not only competitive but also equitable.

Security officers will be uplifted from bottom of the pay-structure pyramid to a level commensurate with their contributing component.

GLARING DISPARITIES IN CURRENT STATE OFFICES’ REMUNERATION LEVELS (KSHS)

1 President of the Republic of Kenya 1,750,000

2 Deputy President 1,487,500

3 Speaker of the National Assembly 1,400,000

4 Chief Justice 1,380,351

5 Speaker of the Senate 1,375,439

6 Cabinet Secretary 1,120,000

7 Chief of Defence Forces 1,120,000

8 County Governor 1,111,673

9 Deputy Speaker of the Senate 1,107,509

10 Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly 1,107,509

11 Deputy Chief Justice 1,099,182

12 Attorney General 1,095,019

13 Auditor General 1,082,528

14 Judge of the Supreme Court 1,082,528

15 Chairman, IEBC 1,082,528

16 Chairman,CIC 1,082,528

17 Secretary to the Cabinet 927,500

18Vice Chief of the Defence Forces 927,500

19 Commander, Kenya Army 923,919

20Inspector General National Police Service920,338

21Judge of the Court of Appeal 920,338

22 Director General (NIS) 916,757

23 Principal Secretary 909,595

24 Commander, Kenya Airforce 906,014

25 Commander, Kenya Navy 902,432

26 Director of Public Prosecution 902,432

27 Controller of Budget 895,270

28 Vice Chair, IEBC 895,270

29 Vice Chair, CIC ‘ 8 95,270

30 Chair of the Public Service Commission 750,000

31Chair, Teachers Service Commission 750,000

32Chair, Transition Authority 750,000

33Chair, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission750,000

34Chair, Kenya National Human Rights Commission 750,000

35Chair, Commission on Revenue Allocation750,000

36Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service750,000

37. Deputy Inspector General Admin Police Servi750,000

38. Chair, Commission on Administrative Justice750,000

39. Chair, Salaries and Remuneration Commission 740,927

40. Chair, National Land Commission740,927

41 Chair, National Police Service 740,927

42. Chair, Commission on Gender and Equality740,927

43. Member of the National Assembly740,927

44 Member of the Senate 740,927

45 Deputy Governor 728,831

46 Judge of the High Court 728,831

47 Commissioner, IEBC 725,806

48. Commissioner, Commission on the Implementation of the Constitution 725,806

49. Registrar of Political Parties700,000

50. Vice Chair, Judicial Service Commission 700,000

51. Vice Chairperson, Public Service Commission700,000

52. Vice Chair, Teachers Service Commission 694,093

53. Vice Chair, Transition Authority694,093

54. Vice Chair, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission694,093

55. Vice Chair, Kenya National Human Rights Commission694,093

56. Vice Chair, Commission on Revenue Allocation694,093

57. Vice Chair, Commission on Administrative Justice694,093

58. Vice Chair, Salaries & Remuneration Commission688,186

59. Vice Chair, National Land Commission 688,186

60. Vice Chair National Police Service 688,186

61. Vice Chair, Commission on Gender and Equality 688,186

62. Commissioner, Parliamentary Service Commission685,232

6363. Commissioner, Judicial Service Commission685,232

64. Commissioner, Public Service Commission 685,232

65. Commissioner, Teachers Service Commission 685,232

66. Commissioner, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission685,232

67 Commissioner, KNHRC 685,232

68. Commissioner, Commission on Revenue Allocation685,232

69. Commissioner, Commission on Administrative Justice685,232

70. Commissioner, Salaries & Remuneration Commission 679,325

71. Commissioner, National Land Commission 679,325

72. Commissioner, National Police Service Commission 679,325

73. Commissioner, Commission on Gender & Equality 679,325

74. Secretary, Public Service Commission 652,743

75. Secretary, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission652,743

76 Chief Magistrate 437,500

77. Senior Principal Magistrate315,000

78 Chief Kadhi 313,514

79. Speaker County Assembly 283,500

80 Principal Magistrate 272,596

81. Member of County Executive Committee 182,000

82. Senior Resident Magistrate 181,062

83 Resident Magistrate 161,000

84. Member of County Assembly 157,574

85 Senior Kadhi 110,000

Kadhi 84,000

Police Constable 17,000