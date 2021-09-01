Amounts Uhuru,DP Ruto and C’s Matiangi earn per month

A Hustler Government will ensure Salary and Benefits levels are not only competitive but also equitable.
Security officers will be uplifted from bottom of the pay-structure pyramid to a level commensurate with their contributing component.
GLARING DISPARITIES IN CURRENT STATE OFFICES’ REMUNERATION LEVELS (KSHS)
1 President of the Republic of Kenya 1,750,000
2 Deputy President 1,487,500
3 Speaker of the National Assembly 1,400,000
4 Chief Justice 1,380,351
5 Speaker of the Senate 1,375,439
6 Cabinet Secretary 1,120,000
7 Chief of Defence Forces 1,120,000
8 County Governor 1,111,673
9 Deputy Speaker of the Senate 1,107,509
10 Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly 1,107,509
11 Deputy Chief Justice 1,099,182
12 Attorney General 1,095,019
13 Auditor General 1,082,528
14 Judge of the Supreme Court 1,082,528
15 Chairman, IEBC 1,082,528
16 Chairman,CIC 1,082,528
17 Secretary to the Cabinet 927,500
18Vice Chief of the Defence Forces 927,500
19 Commander, Kenya Army 923,919
20Inspector General National Police Service920,338
21Judge of the Court of Appeal 920,338
22 Director General (NIS) 916,757
23 Principal Secretary 909,595
24 Commander, Kenya Airforce 906,014
25 Commander, Kenya Navy 902,432
26 Director of Public Prosecution 902,432
27 Controller of Budget 895,270
28 Vice Chair, IEBC 895,270
29 Vice Chair, CIC ‘ 8 95,270
30 Chair of the Public Service Commission 750,000
31Chair, Teachers Service Commission 750,000
32Chair, Transition Authority 750,000
33Chair, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission750,000
34Chair, Kenya National Human Rights Commission 750,000
35Chair, Commission on Revenue Allocation750,000
36Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service750,000
37. Deputy Inspector General Admin Police Servi750,000
38. Chair, Commission on Administrative Justice750,000
39. Chair, Salaries and Remuneration Commission 740,927
40. Chair, National Land Commission740,927
41 Chair, National Police Service 740,927
42. Chair, Commission on Gender and Equality740,927
43. Member of the National Assembly740,927
44 Member of the Senate 740,927
45 Deputy Governor 728,831
46 Judge of the High Court 728,831
47 Commissioner, IEBC 725,806
48. Commissioner, Commission on the Implementation of the Constitution 725,806
49. Registrar of Political Parties700,000
50. Vice Chair, Judicial Service Commission 700,000
51. Vice Chairperson, Public Service Commission700,000
52. Vice Chair, Teachers Service Commission 694,093
53. Vice Chair, Transition Authority694,093
54. Vice Chair, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission694,093
55. Vice Chair, Kenya National Human Rights Commission694,093
56. Vice Chair, Commission on Revenue Allocation694,093
57. Vice Chair, Commission on Administrative Justice694,093
58. Vice Chair, Salaries & Remuneration Commission688,186
59. Vice Chair, National Land Commission 688,186
60. Vice Chair National Police Service 688,186
61. Vice Chair, Commission on Gender and Equality 688,186
62. Commissioner, Parliamentary Service Commission685,232
6363. Commissioner, Judicial Service Commission685,232
64. Commissioner, Public Service Commission 685,232
65. Commissioner, Teachers Service Commission 685,232
66. Commissioner, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission685,232
67 Commissioner, KNHRC 685,232
68. Commissioner, Commission on Revenue Allocation685,232
69. Commissioner, Commission on Administrative Justice685,232
70. Commissioner, Salaries & Remuneration Commission 679,325
71. Commissioner, National Land Commission 679,325
72. Commissioner, National Police Service Commission 679,325
73. Commissioner, Commission on Gender & Equality 679,325
74. Secretary, Public Service Commission 652,743
75. Secretary, Ethics & Anti Corruption Commission652,743
76 Chief Magistrate 437,500
77. Senior Principal Magistrate315,000
78 Chief Kadhi 313,514
79. Speaker County Assembly 283,500
80 Principal Magistrate 272,596
81. Member of County Executive Committee 182,000
82. Senior Resident Magistrate 181,062
83 Resident Magistrate 161,000
84. Member of County Assembly 157,574
85 Senior Kadhi 110,000
Kadhi 84,000
Police Constable 17,000
