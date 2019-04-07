AMAZING: SONKO To Clear Hospital Bill Worth Sh50m For More than 2000 Stranded Patients

By Maggie Waithera

Nairobi County boss Governor Mike sonko, The Good Deeds Ambassador has issued an executive order allowing for the discharge of all patients who cannot afford their hospital bills in Nairobi county hospitals. Among the patients who are likely to benefit are those from mbagathi, pumwani maternity, mama Lucy kibaki hospital and mutuini to mark the good deeds ambassador day today.

The governor through his foundation sonko rescue team has released kshs 50million to bail out all detained patients in hospitals including those in Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

The governor recently flagged off more than 24 lorries full of relief food worth more than Ksh30million to hunger stricken areas like West Pokot and Turkana Counties.

The Nairobi governor has further released kshs 1billion to all drought hit counties as a way of giving back to the society.