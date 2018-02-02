Amazing Letter To H.E. President Raila Odinga From The Kisii Banana Peddler

Dear Baba

Pardon me for interrupting your morning. I know well you are still honeymooning after taking the oath of office as the People’s President of Kenya. I hope this letter finds you in fine fettles nevertheless. Baba, before I say anything, allow me to readily confess that what you did on January 31, 2018, will forever remain indelible not only in the hearts of your supporters, but also on the minds of your haters. The oath you took confirmed that you are too positive to be doubtful, too determined to be defeated and too optimistic to be fearful. You are the only man with the balls of steel.

Sir, since I was birthed around thirty something years ago, I have never seen a man as mettlesome as you. I have never seen a man as unintimidated as you. I have never seen a man as unblinking as you. I have never seen a man with such unshrinking balls of steel as yours. I have never seen a man as untroubled as you. Baba, where did you summon all the unafraidness from to lift that Bible and swear allegiance to the people? How the hell did you gather all the courage to commit such a treasonable crime lionheartedly knowing well if pronounced culpable, guilty the penalty is death?

Sincerely, what you did on Tuesday left me discombobulated. Uhuru Kenyatta was discombobulated. Museveni was discombobulated. Mugabe was discombobulated. Kagame was discombobulated. Trump was discombobulated. Atwoli was discombobulated. Putin was discombobulated. In fact, Kalonzo too, was discombobulated.

You knew well there were thousands of policemen deployed at Uhuru Park to harass, dehumanize, maim and even kill you and your people but you still woke up and headed there. They say fame is a strange thing. Some men gain it when they die, while others just fade. You have conquered all odds and earned it while still alive. History shall be kind to you some day because you have written it. We will never forget January 31, 2018.

Baba, by bravely lifting that Bible and taking oath as administered by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang and witnessed by senior counsel Miguna Miguna, you buried our shackles of perpetual slavery. You restored the inalienable right of the great people of Kenya to elect a leader of their choice under a free, fair, peaceful and credible election. Like you always say, the victory is not yours. The victory is for the valiant people of Kenya. Thank you for representing the new face of true democracy in our great nation.

Baba, the moment you pronounced those four little but powerful words “I Raila Amolo Odinga” your majestic presence displayed a rich pedigree with royal courage. Thank you for your immaculate heart. You are wiser. When government deployed thousands of police at Uhuru Park to entrammel your colourful inauguration ceremony, millions of fearless Kenyans thronged in your defence. They showed resistance and now they are proud of it. They were no cowed by Rungus and guns. When the people arrived, they thundered and members of the business community and the government chickened and fled with their machetes. Nothing could scare the hell out of the people and make them abandon their mandate.

You are the true anti-corruption crusader. You hate corruption with a passion. You take on both the high and the mighty that oppress the poor. You fearlessly faceoff with senior government officials who catch the corruption bug that manifests in wastage, indiscipline, illegality and outright diversion of budgetary allocations. Thank you for voicing your opinion freely in defense of free speech and expression. Thank you for always striving to get your facts right before venturing to take any action. We all know that most of your claims are incomplete without buttressing them with unassailable facts and figures. On behalf of the oppressed, allow me to thank you for fighting for the progress of our country.

I wish you well Sir.

Yours sincerely,

Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler

[email protected]

(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii County)