Amazing Letter To H.E. President Raila Odinga From The Kisii Banana Peddler

Dear Baba
Pardon me for interrupting your morning. I know well you are still honeymooning after taking the oath of office as the People’s President of Kenya. I hope this letter finds you in fine fettles nevertheless. Baba, before I say anything, allow me to readily confess that what you did on January 31, 2018, will forever remain indelible not only in the hearts of your supporters, but also on the minds of your haters. The oath you took confirmed that you are too positive to be doubtful, too determined to be defeated and too optimistic to be fearful. You are the only man with the balls of steel.
Sir, since I was birthed around thirty something years ago, I have never seen a man as mettlesome as you. I have never seen a man as unintimidated as you. I have never seen a man as unblinking as you. I have never seen a man with such unshrinking balls of steel as yours. I have never seen a man as untroubled as you. Baba, where did you summon all the unafraidness from to lift that Bible and swear allegiance to the people? How the hell did you gather all the courage to commit such a treasonable crime lionheartedly knowing well if pronounced culpable, guilty the penalty is death?
Sincerely, what you did on Tuesday left me discombobulated. Uhuru Kenyatta was discombobulated. Museveni was discombobulated. Mugabe was discombobulated. Kagame was discombobulated. Trump was discombobulated. Atwoli was discombobulated. Putin was discombobulated. In fact, Kalonzo too, was discombobulated.
You knew well there were thousands of policemen deployed at Uhuru Park to harass, dehumanize, maim and even kill you and your people but you still woke up and headed there. They say fame is a strange thing. Some men gain it when they die, while others just fade. You have conquered all odds and earned it while still alive. History shall be kind to you some day because you have written it. We will never forget January 31, 2018.
Baba, by bravely lifting that Bible and taking oath as administered by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang and witnessed by senior counsel Miguna Miguna, you buried our shackles of perpetual slavery. You restored the inalienable right of the great people of Kenya to elect a leader of their choice under a free, fair, peaceful and credible election. Like you always say, the victory is not yours. The victory is for the valiant people of Kenya. Thank you for representing the new face of true democracy in our great nation.
Baba, the moment you pronounced those four little but powerful words “I Raila Amolo Odinga” your majestic presence displayed a rich pedigree with royal courage. Thank you for your immaculate heart. You are wiser. When government deployed thousands of police at Uhuru Park to entrammel your colourful inauguration ceremony, millions of fearless Kenyans thronged in your defence. They showed resistance and now they are proud of it. They were no cowed by Rungus and guns. When the people arrived, they thundered and members of the business community and the government chickened and fled with their machetes. Nothing could scare the hell out of the people and make them abandon their mandate.
You are the true anti-corruption crusader. You hate corruption with a passion. You take on both the high and the mighty that oppress the poor. You fearlessly faceoff with senior government officials who catch the corruption bug that manifests in wastage, indiscipline, illegality and outright diversion of budgetary allocations. Thank you for voicing your opinion freely in defense of free speech and expression. Thank you for always striving to get your facts right before venturing to take any action. We all know that most of your claims are incomplete without buttressing them with unassailable facts and figures. On behalf of the oppressed, allow me to thank you for fighting for the progress of our country.
I wish you well Sir.
Yours sincerely,
Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler
[email protected]
(The writer sells bananas in the streets of Kisii County)
Comments
Anonymous says
Pathetic
Romufa says
I agree, Raila has balls of steel. Mr. Ndizi you made my day.
Anonymous says
You agree and it is you who wrote you think we don’t know nobody reads your garbage lol stupid luo
Anonymous says
Ona hawa wajinga hahaha raila is finished he is just a joke now
Anonymous says
Stupid people are easily wowed and amazed like the writer prompting his own nonsense amazing hahaha please luo shits
Anonymous says
Raila has no balls he left them at nyayo house lol
Anonymous says
Like you left yours where? Could you pull off what he did if you were in his situation? I know you wouldn’t.
Anonymous says
Truth has never been covered. It always shines through however much you try to shut out that light. Those who serve truth likewise can never be cowered. It is those who live in fear of the truth who have to cover their every move.
Anonymous says
Raila is a butch just like all Luos uncircumcised gay boys
Anonymous says
If you know your bible, what did the son of man think of this jewish-gentile wrangle? And you think you know better than a man who has walked as a colossus and has a worldwide following? So the only thing that makes you a man is the absence of that tiny little bit of skin that in the first place God saw it fit to bequeath you with. What about standing for something. Does that not make you a man? Isn’t just blindly following others what boys really do?
Anonymous says
Sasa mnahubiri nini nyi machokoraa wajaka
Anonymous says
Raila is a barren homosexual even Ida has left him, his children were fathered by men he allowed to rape her for votes
Anonymous says
I hear the writer is also a gay prostitute in those migori slums
Anonymous says
To do what a fool does is no fete si hata besigye alijiapisha how much of a president is he now haha just like that idiot you worship stop quoting the Bible quote raila he is your god
Anonymous says
Circumcision is about hygiene in modern times yaani luos are dirty they even use flying toilets
Anonymous says
The writer likes quoting the Bible but how comes he still insults non luos hypocrite
Anonymous says
I agree
Anonymous says
Indeed Raila is the bravest man who ever lived in this country called Kenya, those who think otherwise are people who live in oblivion….in their tribal cocoons
Go Say. says
Chieth
Anonymous says
Chieth is what your father eats foolish luo
Anonymous says
Luos are the biggest cowards in Kenya they didn’t even fight for independence now they think they are important lol mavi nyinyi