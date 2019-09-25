Am tired of politics, not interested in it anymore- Nominated MP David Ole Sankok

A Jubilee legislator on Wednesday, September 25, announced that he would quit politics at the end of his term, due to constant pestering by shady power brokers.

Speaking during an early morning interview on K24 TV, nominated MP and Chairman of the National Council of People with Disabilities, David Ole Sankok, confessed to having grown weary of political brokers constantly demanding for payments.

“There are several political brokers whose work is to wake up every morning and look for MPs wherever they are and especially someone like me,” the bitter legislator narrated.

He went on to reveal that the Intercontinental Hotel was a favourite spot for such characters, who relentlessly hounded lawmakers.

Sankok also claimed to have become financially unstable ever since he joined Parliament, with countless individuals solely reliant on him for their upkeep.

“I was economically comfortable before I became an MP and I have ever regretted becoming an MP. Trust me, I will not go to vie for a second term because I will want to focus on my business,” he disclosed.

The bitter lawmaker also added that the stress that came along with it was simply unbearable.

The vocal MP recently came to Akothee’s defence, after she was frozen at the gate of Parliament over her dress code.

Akothee had gone to visit Sankok before she was barred from entering the August house by security.

“She was extremely well dressed, she was in official wear,” he maintained.