Am sorry for abusing Uhuru, ni mashetani ya tanga tanga- Hon Kuria apologizes

Gatundu south member of parliament Moses kuria has apologized to president Uhuru kenyatta over his sentiments wich caused alot of aproar this week. kuria had earlier claimed that president kenyatta never brought any development plan in kiambu county since they elected him and it was time they reflected on their votes because it seemed a waste of time.

Kuria alleged that uhuru visited other areas with goodies but came back home with nothing.

In a video which has since gone viral, Kuria was seen criticizing President Kenyatta for allegedly launching development projects in other parts of the country but neglecting his own home turf.

“Mimi nataka kusema hivi, tukifungua mwaka wa 2019 nyinyi mfikirie sana. Sisi mambo yetu ni kupiga kura, baada ya kupiga kura maendeleo tunapatiana kwingine,” said the outspoken legislator in the December 31, 2018 clip

Kuria said his statement was taken out of context, further assuring that his relationship with the President is still solid.

“I have a long history with the Head of State and we know each other very well. We have worked together every step of the way… so for people to come and to purport to know how my relationship with the Head of State is is misleading,” he stated.

Kuria further stated that his battle concerning underdevelopment in the area was not with President Uhuru Kenyatta but with the county leadership, led by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

According to the MP, when the president is invited by leaders in other regions he always has goodies for them, unlike in Kiambu where he accused Governor Waititu and Wamuchomba of priding themselves in “fighting against alcoholism.”

Kuria’s apology also came a few hours after elders from his constituency, in a presser at Kimunyu Cutural Centre, dismissed his utterances and described them as “unfortunate, reckless, irresponsible and displayed total lack of respect for the Head of State.”