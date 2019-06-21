Am not aware of Khalwale’s defection to Jubilee: Tuju

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has suffered a major blow as details have emerged that his point man in Western has not been accepted into the ruling party, Jubilee.

Despite former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale hosting a lavish party at his home which Ruto attended and welcomed him to Jubilee, it appears nothing has been formalized.

Speaking to Nation, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju denied that the party had solemnised Khalwale’s defection from Ford-Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto welcomes former Senator Boni Khalwale to his camp on May 17, 2019.

When asked whether there were plans to receive the former senator, Tuju responded, “There are no such plans that I know of.”

It also emerged that Ford-Kenya had also not received Khalwale’s resignation from the party.

During the ceremony, where the former senator hosted Ruto, they even conducted symbolic exercises to congratulate Khalwale.

He received branded items from the ruling party among them the famous red hat.

The bullfighter has been a very key supporter of Ruto, laying the groundwork when the DP is scheduled to travel to the Western region.

Khalwale strongly believes that DP Ruto will form the next government.

“I will not be ashamed to find space for the Luhya people in the next government,” he cited du