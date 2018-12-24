Allegations: Hon Kiborek Arrested For Defiling Water CS Chelugui’s 16-Year Old Daughter

Reuben Kiborek the official personal assistant to Water cabinet Secretary Hon Simon Chelugui has been arrested for allegedly defiling his boss’ 16 year old daughter.

Kiborek is said to have picked the minor from Emining in Mogotio and drove her to Nakuru, where he committed the act.

Kiborek contested Mogotio parliamentary seat but lost in the primaries to Jubilee’s Dr Daniel Tuitoek. In the primaries, Dr Tuitoek garnered 11,994 votes against Prof Hellen Sambili’s 6,015. Kiborek came a distant third with 1,586.

He was appointed PA to CS Chelugui in May 2018 for his loyality to DP William Ruto and as a founding member of URP and the chief online warrior of DP Ruto.

There are rumours that the Kiborek was set up by his detractors as facts don’t seem to add up. Bloggers have called for a day of prayer for powerful heavenly forces tp converge to help secure the release of Kiborek.



