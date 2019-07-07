Ailing Kibra Hon Ken Okoth is back, getting better, attends Kibra music festival

KIBRA MP KEN OKOTH IS BACK HOME: TOGETHER WITH WESTLANDS MP TIM WANYONYI ATTEND KIBRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Kibra MP Ken Okoth is back in the country after a long medical trip in Paris, France. The legislator who was in the company of Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and Nairobi senator made a public appearance during the annual Kibra Music Festival at Moi Girls High School, Nairobi.

Westlands legislator Tim Wanyonyi commended Hon Ken Okoth for his brave fight as well as putting up a team that has carried on with his obligations with diligence.

“Hon Ken and I have the same passion for education. When I visited Hon Ken in Paris in April he sent me to assure you of his full recovery. We thank God for his resilience. Importantly, we commend you for the excellent job you are doing for Kibra,” Hon Wanyonyi said.

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja thanked Hon Ken Okoth for the amazing job he has been doing.

“Welcome back home bro and thanks for the amazing job you and your team have been doing.” he said.

Kibra MP Hon Ken Okoth commended Hon Tim Wanyonyi for visiting him in Paris and importantly for stepping in for him during disbursement of bursaries in Kibra. He also congratulated his team for ensuring that his programs run and partnerships maintained.

“Hon Tim Wanyonyi is more than a brother. He came with his family to see me and quell my home sickness. Thank you for standing in for me during the bursaries disbursement as well. I will continue serving my constituents with zeal and commitment.”

The festival draws performances from Early Childhood Development, Primary and secondary schools with the winners in the various categories feted with trophies and certificates.

Hon Ken Okoth has been undergoing specialized treatment in France for colon cancer and has been away for more than five months.

TSCU