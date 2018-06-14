Uhuru’s Lawyer Ahmednassir Questions Source of Money DP Ruto and Sonko Used To Splash on Iftar Dinners

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Wednesday evening hosted an Iftar dinner at Charter Hall which was graced by Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Photos on social media showed the leaders sharing the moment and reaffirming their commitment to work together despite their different political affiliations.

Ruto’s meeting with Kalonzo was the first public appearance since this year’s National Prayer Breakfast meeting held on May 31st at Safari Park.

However, not everyone was galvanized by the dinner. Renowned Kenyan lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, responded on Twitter to a question on whether he would attend the Iftar dinner.

‘’ Before you go for such iftar you have to satisfy yourself that the source of the money is halal…can you?’’ He responded.

Iftar is an evening meal in which Muslims partake daily at sunset to end their daily Ramadan fast.