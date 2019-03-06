“AGNES KAGURE Paid Me Sh1.4m To Bring SONKO Down” Top Blogger Reveals

By Clifford Kamau

One of Kenya’s top bloggers whose name we conceal for security purposes has revealed how City Business lady AGNES KAGURE paid him and other bloggers huge sums of money to malign the reputation of Nairobi governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO and bring him down eventually.

Speaking to our reporter, our blogger let us call him SNOOP (Not his real name) said he elected to decline Kagure’s offer when a friend warned him that he was being set up by Kagure and Mt. Kenya Mafia who would eliminate him afterwards for fear of leaking the information.

According to SNOOP who hails from Nyanza, governor Sonko’s troubles started when he refused to replace her with former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe who resigned barely a year after being elected to the office together with his boss governor Sonko.

Mr. SNOOP narrated that the Mt. Kenya cartels wanted to use Igathe to manipulate governor Sonko and then loot through tenders but the moment Sonko stood firm, Igathe failed in his mission and had to abort it by resigning prematurely. As a result, the cartels had to search for a replacement of Igathe of which they eventually settled on AGNES KAGURE.

Mr. SNOOP warned that the governor is currently working with individuals who purport to be loyal to him yet they are Kagure’s spies. He said that Kagure paid politicians and bloggers huge sums of money to promote her on social media so as to try and catch the eye of the governor. He said Sonko was clever and right in rejecting Kagure because she is an extremely dangerous woman to work with.

“The troubles of Sonko started when he refused to let Igathe manage the city as the Kikuyus wanted. That is when they decided to replace him with Kagure but Sonko refused. Kagure tried to force herself into City Hall but Sonko seemed knowledgeable of the scheme. He rejected her. The moment Sonko rejected her is when I and other bloggers were brought in. Kagure and other Mt. Kenya oligarch sponsored a lot of dirty deals against the Nairobi governor and they paid us well” Said Mr. SNOOP.

“All the dirty messages against governor Sonko on how he has “failed” were done by me and a clique of other bloggers and we were well paid. Personally I have pocketed more than 1.4m. since I started working for Kagure. She became boring when she started forcing herself into the county even when it was clear that Sonko had rejected her. Surprisingly, in all our meetings, she used to speak ill of the governor. I kept wondering why she wanted to deputise someone she doesen’t even respect until I learnt that she was being fronted by the cartels. A close friend of mine told me to be careful because the cartels wanted to use us and “dump” us because we know too much. That is why I decided to withdraw gradually. But, there governor does not know that among the people who work for him, there are spies who work for Kagure. He must be very careful because these individuals report to her every evening” He added.