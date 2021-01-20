African Union should be disbanded after overseeing president Museveni’s rigged election

I am not surprised that Mr Museveni rigged himself in.

It was expected. What is surprising is the silence from the international community and the African Union in particular in the face of human rights violations and suppression of democratic principles like freedom of expression and association .

What was supposed to be a campaign period was characterized by intimidation,assassinations and harassment of the opposition.The People’s President Bobi Wine remains under house arrest since his vote was stolen in a sham election that saw Mr Museveni rigging himself into power for a 6th five year term!.

Evidence of blatant vote theft has been circulating online where the police and military personnel have been video recorded stuffing ballot boxes with pre-marked ballot papers all in favour of Museveni.

The ongoing events are not only wrong,unacceptable and undemocratic but intolerable enough to face condemnation from the whole world.

This is totally unacceptable in this day and time.I am optimistic that the US under President Joe Biden whose inauguration will be held later today will help the world rid itself of rogue regimes like the one in Uganda.

Human rights violations in Uganda make us appreciate American imperialism as a necessary evil in world politics.

The United Nations and other international institutions should intervene for and on behalf of the oppressed people of Uganda.Now is the time and not later.-

Fwamba Nc Fwamba,Kenya.