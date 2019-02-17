Advisers filled with bitterness will destroy Ruto’s chances for 2022: Hon. Kutuny

By Joshua kutuny

I hope the new team will change

tack, but unfortunately most are

still driven by bitterness. If people

driven by discontent advise you, they

will also want to settle scores.

That is not a team that will help

him, it’s a team that will destroy him

— more so because Kivutha Kibwana

today has decided to go head-to-

head with Kalonzo Musyoka. That

means he is not going to be viewed

as a political strategist coming to add

support, but as an enemy who wants

to fight Kalonzo.

You see Kalonzo has already

changed tactic and now is trying to

win sympathy for President Uhuru

Kenyatta’s Uhuru supporters by

saying he’s willing to sacrifice for

Uhuru.

Hassan Omar has always had

enmity with Mombasa Governor

Hassan Joho. Thus, I don’t see

these people in terms of strategic

assets; I see them simply as regional

campaigners.

They might eventually be driven

more by bitterness and this might

cost Ruto. If I were the Deputy

President, I would go back and

analyse where the rain started

beating me.

Where are the people who

worked so hard to help Ruto at

the ICC? Where are the people

who established URP? Where are

the people who helped when the

government was being negotiated?

These characters coming as Ruto’s

advisers will make it difficult for him.

The presidency is DP Ruto’s to

lose because being so close to the

presidency and being deputy was

almost an automatic ticket to State

House.

However, the DP’s strengths have

turned out to be weaknesses because

being aggressive while in government

tends to attract more enemies than

friends.

One big mistake was failing to

change tack immediately when

Uhuru was sworn in and present an

image of a presidential candidate.

He should know politics is dynamic

and the friends you have today will

not necessarily be your friends

tomorrow.

The people around Ruto have been

using the wrong strategy and they

have made Ruto strain a lot. I see two

problems — lack of maturity trying

to pushing the DP to rely on only one

strategy, like dissolving party.

Ruto was badly misadvised was to

dissolve URP and TNA.

The MP for Cherangany Joshua Kutuny