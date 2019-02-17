Advisers filled with bitterness will destroy Ruto’s chances for 2022: Hon. Kutuny

By Joshua kutuny
I hope the new team will change
tack, but unfortunately most are
still driven by bitterness. If people
driven by discontent advise you, they
will also want to settle scores.
That is not a team that will help
him, it’s a team that will destroy him
— more so because Kivutha Kibwana
today has decided to go head-to-
head with Kalonzo Musyoka. That
means he is not going to be viewed
as a political strategist coming to add
support, but as an enemy who wants
to fight Kalonzo.
You see Kalonzo has already
changed tactic and now is trying to
win sympathy for President Uhuru
Kenyatta’s Uhuru supporters by
saying he’s willing to sacrifice for
Uhuru.
Hassan Omar has always had
enmity with Mombasa Governor
Hassan Joho. Thus, I don’t see
these people in terms of strategic
assets; I see them simply as regional
campaigners.
They might eventually be driven
more by bitterness and this might
cost Ruto. If I were the Deputy
President, I would go back and
analyse where the rain started
beating me.
Where are the people who
worked so hard to help Ruto at
the ICC? Where are the people
who established URP? Where are
the people who helped when the
government was being negotiated?
These characters coming as Ruto’s
advisers will make it difficult for him.
The presidency is DP Ruto’s to
lose because being so close to the
presidency and being deputy was
almost an automatic ticket to State
House.
However, the DP’s strengths have
turned out to be weaknesses because
being aggressive while in government
tends to attract more enemies than
friends.
One big mistake was failing to
change tack immediately when
Uhuru was sworn in and present an
image of a presidential candidate.
He should know politics is dynamic
and the friends you have today will
not necessarily be your friends
tomorrow.
The people around Ruto have been
using the wrong strategy and they
have made Ruto strain a lot. I see two
problems — lack of maturity trying
to pushing the DP to rely on only one
strategy, like dissolving party.
Ruto was badly misadvised was to
dissolve URP and TNA.
