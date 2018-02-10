Activist Boniface Mwangi PUNCHES Senator Murkomen, All Extra Teeth Drops Off

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi on Friday night engaged in a bitter argument over CJ David Maraga’s statement on court orders.

On Wednesday, Maraga warned state officials and institutions against disobeying court orders.

Elgeyo Marakwet senator said “On what legal basis does a CJ issue a press statement on a matter which is alive in court? Isn’t the CJ interfering with Judicial independence? can’t he wait for his time to hear the matter in SCORK?”

Murkomen added: “Judges speak from the bench through rulings and judgement not press statements.”

However, Binface Mwangi asked Murkomen to shut up and engage in serious issues in the government.

“It’s clear you’re speaking from you a**. When you’re done with Uhuru, come back we engage in common sense,” Mwangi said.

Agitated by Mwangi’s comment, Murkomen said God has blessed him and any abuse will not stop him from fulfilling his purpose.

“God has blessed me in a manner you can only envy. Sore and bitter losers are always uncivilized,” he said.

Murkomen added, “Since you don’t have the intellectual capacity to engage me I can understand why your language revolves around the human rear part and its waste.”

Mwangi went ahead to claim that Murkomen was a thief after he was named in the National Youth Service Sh1.6billion theft.

A parliamentary watchdog panel last year recommended that Murkomen be prosecuted for aiding and abetting money laundering.

The National Assembly Public Accounts Committee said all the partners in law firm Sing’oei, Murkomen and Sigei advocates should be charged in connection to the NYS scandal.

The firm is linked to Murkomen and Deputy President William Ruto’s key ally.

“You are a thief! You stole NYS money! Why would I envy a thief? You have nothing for me to envy,” Mwangi claimed.

Mwangi added “l don’t have licking skills and zero ambition to be a thief. You are right, l have no capacity to engage a thief … You are too crass for my class!”.

Murkomen asked Mwangi to stop with the abuses noting that he is insatiable.

“You are ravenous Boni that’s why your examples revolve around alimentary canal and NYS. Sorry I can’t feed you buddy,” he said.