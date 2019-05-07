Exposed: Many within the Police force may be desperate for a revolution

By Jerome O
Accusations against Bonface Mwangi are nothing but ramblings of a paranoid, infact word has it that many in the Police force especially those not under DCI and Traffic units are a stressed lot and may be behind such an arrest in order to trigger bigger revolt.
The truth is nothing is working under Jubilee, millions are suffering and more relegated to extreme poverty. Uhuru is only in power due to tribalism otherwise the Kikuyu nation are the worst hit by the economic slump than rest of the republic.
It reeks of the impunity of KANU days, when everyone, including those who couldn’t even afford a razor blade to shave their beard, were being arretsed and charged with a conspiracy to overthrow the government
Those days, sedition was a very common charge and even one man would be accused of planning to overthrow the government
How one unarmed civilian can overthrow a government with an army, can only be understood by Berbard Chunga and other Moi minions
That Mwangi has been arrested for “organising a revolution” is a pointer of a regime which which had left the country on autopilot to engage full time, in stealing, and now they feel insecure, threatened and panicked, unsure if the country is still in their grip
Kenya should seize this moment and translate the government’s fear into a reality by taking the path of Khartoum
In vibrant democracies, no one is ever suspected of dethroning the government. Such only happen in territories where tyrants and despots use unorthodox and non conventional means to power, and elections are mere formalities, only used to give the fraudulently acquired power some semblance of legitimacy
After all, only the guilty are afraid. Kenyans should’ve been radicalised by rampant poverty and poor governance, by this time, and only awaiting a trigger, like Bonny’s arrest, to hit the streets
Good afternoon my fellow hoof eaters, and please tell me when you think we should rise against these beef eaters defiling our country
Leave a Reply