Exposed: Many within the Police force may be desperate for a revolution

By Jerome O

Accusations against Bonface Mwangi are nothing but ramblings of a paranoid, infact word has it that many in the Police force especially those not under DCI and Traffic units are a stressed lot and may be behind such an arrest in order to trigger bigger revolt.

The truth is nothing is working under Jubilee, millions are suffering and more relegated to extreme poverty. Uhuru is only in power due to tribalism otherwise the Kikuyu nation are the worst hit by the economic slump than rest of the republic.

It reeks of the impunity of KANU days, when everyone, including those who couldn’t even afford a razor blade to shave their beard, were being arretsed and charged with a conspiracy to overthrow the government

Those days, sedition was a very common charge and even one man would be accused of planning to overthrow the government