A Senior Kalenjin Politician Allegedly Imported Maize Via Uganda, Farmers Crying

By L Makwiny and Gordon Opiyo

Somebody imported Maize via Uganda. Because of his position, influenced the removal of Teren from Agriculture Committee in parliament. He then asked his people at NCPB to allow his imports via Uganda, at the expense of farmers.

As we speak, tens of thousands of farmers have not been paid by NCPB. As we speak, several farmers have not yet received the cheap fertilizer. Yet a small clique of connected businessmen were paid for maize from UG and TZ.

As we speak, the source of low quality maize in NCPB two years ago has not yet been known.

All we know is that MD Newton Terer has resigned and has been replaced by Mr Albin Sang.

I don’t know why I feel that someone very powerful is involved in NCPB, and wants to reward Mr Terer with a powerful position after a well done job of plundering NCPB, and that person wants to continue using Mr Sang?

I find it hard to believe that after all the mess in NCPB, nobody has been charged.

Anyway, let us focus on more important issues like who will be DP in 2022, NCPB and farmers not being paid is not a priority.