A revolution is brewing in Mt Kenya and Coast, Hon Moha Jicho Pevu warns Uhuru over Mombasa Port, SGR

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali alias Jicho Pevu on Monday warned of an impending revolution in the country, which targets operations at Standard Gauge Railway.
Several activists under Haki Africa waged demonstrations in Mombasa on Monday, accusing National Government and Mombasa county of promoting SGR monopoly.
For hours, businesses were paralysed in the port city, with the organisers seizing the opportunity to call on top government leaders over SGR ‘monopoly’.
On his Twitter account, Ali warned of impending revolution, apologising to commuters over the inconveniences caused during the demos.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this is a revolution!” said Ali, a critic of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.
Ali, a former journalist, has been at loggerheads with Joho and ODM leadership for months, years after failing to clinch the party’s ticket for 2017 polls. He’s an independent.
Activist Boniface Mwangi had accused Joho and Raila Odinga of allegedly betraying the people of Mombasa over the SGR project.
The SGR project is said to have rendered hundreds of people desperate especially truck drivers who depend on the port of Mombasa for livelihood.
Elsewhere Hon Moses Kuria has decried the poor state of development in Mt Kenya putting the blame squarely on President Uhuru. There seem to be brewing anger in Mt Kenya region directed at Uhuru and the oligarchs for mismanaging the economy, supervising corruption among other ills under Jubilee regime that has seen millions of Kenyans exposed to extreme poverty. Majority of Central Kenya residents are in small micro enterprises (farming, hawking, matatu, retail etc) that have been worse hit by the declining economy.
Jijo says
The kenyan govt. has failled kenyans on many sector of the economy. Poor planning, fake economic policies and lack of hindsight that fails to nurture, support, protect and promote kenyan’s agriculture, bussinesses and manufucturers. A rogue, bandit like cartels have been allowed to take kenyan economy hostage for their own benefit and made kenya a dumping ground economy. The elephant in the room is not raila or joho. It is the jubilee govt. who were given the mandate and power to guide, promote and protect the interest of kenyans at all cost and have failed to do so.
Jijo says
We will grow economically and create millions of jobs if we create policies that protect, promote and surppot kenyan agriculture, industries and bussiness. We must kenyanize our economy and promote buy kenya sell kenya. We should tone down our appetites for imports. Like why import steel while we produce and manufacture it right here. We import even toothpicks and pegs. Come on. It looks silly.
Anonymous says
Never ever trust Raila Odinga Oginga mtoto Jaramogi.
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Once thriving economy during kibaki era is now in tatters, uhuru enjoyed the reaped fruits borne by kibaki regime during the first years but then his leadership went out of spiral, things went out of his control, rampant corruption, biased tendering awards, ghost projects and all this institued a messed economy. God saves kenya
Anonymous says
