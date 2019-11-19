A revolution is brewing in Mt Kenya and Coast, Hon Moha Jicho Pevu warns Uhuru over Mombasa Port, SGR

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali alias Jicho Pevu on Monday warned of an impending revolution in the country, which targets operations at Standard Gauge Railway.

Several activists under Haki Africa waged demonstrations in Mombasa on Monday, accusing National Government and Mombasa county of promoting SGR monopoly.

For hours, businesses were paralysed in the port city, with the organisers seizing the opportunity to call on top government leaders over SGR ‘monopoly’.

On his Twitter account, Ali warned of impending revolution, apologising to commuters over the inconveniences caused during the demos.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this is a revolution!” said Ali, a critic of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Ali, a former journalist, has been at loggerheads with Joho and ODM leadership for months, years after failing to clinch the party’s ticket for 2017 polls. He’s an independent.

Activist Boniface Mwangi had accused Joho and Raila Odinga of allegedly betraying the people of Mombasa over the SGR project.

The SGR project is said to have rendered hundreds of people desperate especially truck drivers who depend on the port of Mombasa for livelihood.

Elsewhere Hon Moses Kuria has decried the poor state of development in Mt Kenya putting the blame squarely on President Uhuru. There seem to be brewing anger in Mt Kenya region directed at Uhuru and the oligarchs for mismanaging the economy, supervising corruption among other ills under Jubilee regime that has seen millions of Kenyans exposed to extreme poverty. Majority of Central Kenya residents are in small micro enterprises (farming, hawking, matatu, retail etc) that have been worse hit by the declining economy.