4 shameful scandals threatening DP Ruto’s 2022 bid

By Ouko Japarty

Four shameful scandals have returned to haunt Deputy President William Ruto and are now threatening to sink his 2022 bid.

While the DP remains innocent until found guilty in a court of law, his critics have pointed out that it is not for nothing that his name surfaces in countless scandals.

Land scandals: That DP Ruto is a seasoned investor is not in doubt. However, some of his investments remain controversial. How the land on which his Weston Hotel stands was acquired remains a mystery. Dolphin Hotel which is under construction along the Kenyan Coast is yet another project that saw DP Ruto’s name dragged through the mud of land grabbing.

Arror and Kimwarer: The self-declared hustler has been touring the nation promising to change the lives of Kenyans yet projects meant to benefit his Rift Valley backyard never saw light of day. When the scandal was first exposed, DP Ruto was quick to dismiss the allegations and even went a step further to reduce the amount of billions lost. In a shameful turn of events, it emerged that close to 21 Billion shillings were lost in the scandal.

Fake assassination: News about an alleged plot to assassinate the DP shocked the nation last year. However, in an interesting turn of events, the fake assassination letter was traced back to DP Ruto’s own men with a popular blogger understood to be on his payroll arrested over the same.

Fake arms scandal: The sheer magnitude of the scandal itself was as shocking as the fact that the suspects crafted the scandal and even met their victims at DP Ruto’s Harambee House Annex boardroom. The key suspect in the scandal was former CS who is a staunch DP Ruto ally who was unceremoniously fired from his docket.